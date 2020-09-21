Tinubu: It’s end of an era

All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has said the passing of Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Idris, at 84 marks the end of an era in the Zazzau Emirate and the North.

In a condolence message by his Media Office, Tinubu described the late Emir as a detribalised Nigerian who was committed to Nigeria’s unity and progress.

He said the Emir would be deeply missed by those who knew or encountered him.

The former Lagos governor said: “I’m saddened by the news of the passing on Sunday of the Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Idris.

“His passing marks the end of an era in Zazzau Emirate and indeed in the North. As the longest reigning traditional monarch in the emirate and perhaps the North, Alhaji Idris ruled with dedication and distinction. He was extremely humble and unassuming, and a friend of all.

“A detribalised Nigerian, he was committed to Nigeria’s unity and progress. He was close to many Northern leaders as he was close to Southern leaders.

“I have lost a friend and a father. He would be deeply missed by all those who came in contact with him.

“My condolences to his family, the Zazzau Emirate, Kaduna Emirate Council and the government and people of Kaduna State.

“My prayer is that Almighty Allah reward him of all his good deeds, forgive his shortcomings and grant him Aljanna Firdaus (Amin).”