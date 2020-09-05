Tinubu, Jakande, others to be honoured at Bishop Howells 40th founder’s day celebration

By Alao Abiodun

Bishop Howells Memorial grammer school, Lagos has concluded plans to hold its 40th founder’s day anniversary.

The weeklong programme is expected to begin on the 28th of September and to end with the grand finale on October 3rd 2020.

According to the school’s chairman board of Governors, Oluseyi Ogungbe at a press conference during the week for the unveiling of the 40th anniversary celebration logo, “Bishop Howells is the 3rd of the four schools that emerged from the prestigious CMS Grammar school on the 3rd October 1980, others being Ajayi Crowther Grammar school, CMS girls’ Grammer school and St. Luke’s Grammar school.

“The school has become a veritable assessment-index and proud reference point for sound and round educational impartation not just within its immediate sphere of influence but across a wider latitude”.

In commemoration of this year’s programme, it is expected to feature events such as webinar session on “The 1980 educational revolution in Lagos state” which will have in attendance the Lagos Commissioner for Education Mrs Adefisayo Folasade as the special guest of honour, Dr. Mike Dike, Revd. Fr. Dr. Eugene Oguzie, Dr. Mrs. Olufunmilayo Olusa, others; commemorative gallery exhibition; inter-school quiz competition; planting of 40 commemorative trees; commissioning of infrastructural projects; conferring honours award and the anniversary thanksgiving.

Significantly, the school principal, Ven. Tunde Oduwole noted it would be honouring Alhaji Lateef Jakande, first civilian governor of lagos state whose administration the founding of the school was actualised; Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu under whose tenure the policy of returning schools to their original owners was carefully conceived. Among the list of honorees will also consist 40 eminent personalities including five proprietor-Bishops; retired and serving bishops, board members, former principals, old staffers, old students, worthy parents.

Also, he noted that there would be a special posthumous award for the school patron, Rt. Revd Adelakun Williamson Howells O.B.E. While looking forward to the epoch making anniversary, the president of the Old students’ association, Mr. Akeem Lawal called on old students to join this year’s anniversary celebration.