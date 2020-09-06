Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu charge new Oniru to strengthen unity, peace

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu have called on the newly installed Oniru of Iru Kingdom, Oba AbdulWasiu Omogbolahan Lawal to work for peace and unity in the Kingdom.

They also told him to work with people and government to successfully actualise his lofty dreams for development of Iruland and Lagos State.

Speaking at the colourful coronation ceremony of Oba Lawal as the new 15th Oniru of Iruland at the Oniru Palace, Tinubu said no matter how beautiful or good an idea is, without the support of the government and the people whom the development is meant for, it may not succeed.

He urged the monarch to work effectively with people and continue to be generous, saying life was vanity upon vanity.

“You are not taking anything away from this world but your character and humaneness,” he added.

Asiwaju, who described Oba Lawal as very intelligent, reliable, dependable and unassuming, urged the people of Iruland to work together in peace and harmony, saying that no matter how much of wealth one appropriates to oneself, everyman would leave the world with nothing.

Harping on the fragility of life, the former Lagos Governor said COVID-19 was another lesson for everyone, insisting no matter how long one lives or wealthy one becomes in life, he would die empty and leave the world with nothing.

He added what will remain valuable was the number of lives one was able to positively impact during one’s lifetime.

While reminding the people of Iru Kingdom they cannot achieve development peace and harmony without collaboration with the Lagos State Government, Tinubu urged them to “think smart and talk to one another to address the problems affecting their area.”

Tinubu urged all those who sought to succeed the late Oba but did not make it to join hands with Oba Lawal and work with him so as to move Iruland forward.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his deputy, Dr. Kadiri Obafemi Hamzat, expressed satisfaction with the progress made in the kingdom in the last three months.

He said he was impressed the monarch had displayed impressive actions characterised by wisdom, knowledge and large heartedness.

The governor also called on the residents in the kingdom to stand firm behind the new monarch in order to allow the development and prosperity of the kingdom to flourish.

Oba Lawal expressed gratitude to Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu, traditional rulers and people of the kingdom, saying he would continue to be fair to all the people and strive for the progress and development of the kingdom.

Other dignitaries at the event were Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; Lady First Lady Dr Joke Sanwo-Olu; Erelu Abiola Dosunmu, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, members of the State Executive Council, members of House of Assembly, former and serving members of the National Assembly as well as Muslims and Christian clerics.