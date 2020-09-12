Tinubu Visits Sokoto, Condoles With Wamakko Over Daughter’s Death

Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has visited Sokoto to console former Sokoto State Governor, Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko over the demise of his daughter Sadiya Aliyu Wamakko.

The National Leader urged the former Governor to take solace in God and accept the death of his daughter as the will of Allah.

He prayed Allah to grant other members of the family the longevity denied the deceased daughter.

Sadiya Aliyu Wamakko died on Thursday at the Usmanu Danfodio Teaching Hospital from complications arising from childbirth.

Speaking further, Tinubu called for national unity and cohesion, which he says will bring about national development.

He said no Nigerian became a Nigerian by choice, but through the divine arrangement of God who chose to place everybody at the different geopolitical regions.

“There’s nothing we can achieve without unity, so, we have to be united to develop our country,” he said, adding that “the blood that runs in your veins is the same blood that runs in my vein”.

“Sadia who has just passed on did not dictate that Wammako will be he father, it is God’s gift and it is the almighty Allah who decides. So if you know that you have no control over it, whether I’m a Yoruba or Hausa or Igbo man, the essence of our life is that we are Nigerians and we should always take that first in everything we do”.