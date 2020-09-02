Tiwa Savage Silent As Don Jazzy Reacts To Reported Interrogation By DSS

Don Jazzy

Don Jazzy has reacted to a report that the Department of State Service (DSS) invited him and Tiwa Savage for questioning over alleged criticism of the administration of Nigeria’s President Muhamamdu Buhari.

The report said the entertainers were interrogated at DSS Lagos office over social media comments against the government.

According to the report by Sahara Reporters, the duo was invited “two weeks ago during which they were warned to be careful with their posts on the social media.”

The report maintained that Tiwa Savage’s invitation is related to her social media campaign, titled; ‘WeAreTired’ which is against the incessant rape cases in Nigeria and political utterance against Buhari’s government.

Don Jazzy and Tiwa Savage had criticised Buhari-led administration over the state of the nation. Sources revealed that Tiwa Savage and Don Jazzy were afterwards warned to be mindful of the kind of posts they share on social media.

According to the report, singers Yemi Alade and Waje were also summoned by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Zubairu Muazu.

Reacting to the report, Don Jazzy, took to his Twitter page to share an eight-seconds video of himself to speak on the controversy.

“What’s the meaning of quizzes o?” He asked as he laughed.

Alaye shalaye meaning quizzes jor? pic.twitter.com/lew8y39hN8 — 🧞ITS DONJAZZY AGAIN🧞 (@DONJAZZY) September 2, 2020

Meanwhile, a check on Tiwa Savage’s social media timeline does not seem to authenticate or deny the reported interrogation by the DSS.

The “49-99” crooner has been promoting her recently released third studio album titled “Celia”.

DSS is, however, yet to speak on the rumoured interrogation of the duo as at the time of filing this report.

The report has sparked reactions from Nigerians on social media:

Some of the alleged political utterances made by .@DonJazzy and .@TiwaSavage that led to their DSS invitation. We might have freedom of speech in Nigeria, but are we really free? 🤔😌 pic.twitter.com/HKmheC1v4Z — 🕊️ ‘Ältē 🎋 (@VictorNewt) September 2, 2020