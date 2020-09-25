World News

To Conservatives, Barrett Has ‘Perfect Combination’ of Attributes for Supreme Court

By
0
Post Views: Visits 48

Judge Amy Coney Barrett is regarded as the leading contender to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Ang Rita, Who Conquered Everest Again and Again, Dies at 72

Previous article

Supreme Court, Florida, ‘Father of the Bride’: Your Friday Evening Briefing

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in World News