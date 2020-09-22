Daily News

Today in the News: APC congratulates Obaseki over electoral victory (VIDEO)

By
0
Post Views: Visits 44

Major stories in the News

After three months of rigorous, testy and acrimonious campaigns, Godwin Obaseki was reelected as governor of Edo State.

According to some Citizens of the state, what happened on last week Saturday’s election was a battle between the north and the south towards the 2023 presidential elections.

Also read: [PHOTOS] Obaseki, supporters party on Benin streets

On Business

The federal government has been advised to consider a direct deduction of the electricity bills of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and pay them directly to the electricity distribution companies. According to the Federal Government, this would drive development in the country’s power sector.

Vanguard News

Jubilation As Osinbajo Welcomes First Grandchild

Previous article

Food prices rose in August, says NBS

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News