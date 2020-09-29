News From Africa

Togo: Togo Appoints First Woman Prime Minister

Togo’s President Faure Gnassingbe on Monday named the first-ever female prime minister to head the government in the West African nation.

Victoire Tomegah Dogbe, 60, replaces Komi Selom Klassou, who resigned on Friday.

A close ally of the president, she has served as his chief-of-staff since 2009 and held several ministerial positions since 2008, including recently that of development minister, and also chief of staff of the president’s office.

Togo had been due for a government reshuffle since Gnassingbe was re-elected in February for a fourth term in office, but the changes were delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

