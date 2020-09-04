Top five ‘likely’ BBNaija season 5 finalists

By Alao Abiodun

After seven weeks, only 11 Housemates are left in Africa’s biggest reality television show, BBNaija.

While it has been an intriguing journey for the various Housemates, the tension of going into Sunday’s final is telling on them.

They have also displayed a combination of wisdom, street sense, confidence, dramas, fights, escapades at different times.

However, these likely finalists, from reactions on social media trends especially google search activities, are probably the most formidable Housemates deserving of their place in the final week of the competition.

Here are five of them that may be in the House to the very last moment:

· Olamilekan “Laycon” Agbeleshe

Olamilekan “Laycon” Agbeleshe

Laycon, as he is fondly called by teeming admirers and Housemates, is a 26-year-old singer and rapper from Lagos.

Laycon has continued to trend on social media more than any other Housemate, especially on Twitter. He is the first to be verified on Instagram ahead of others.

Laycon’s huge prospect has attracted many celebrities to root for his victory. Interestingly, his die-hard fans all over social media platforms have been voting painstakingly to keep him till the final day.

· Ozoemena “Ozo” Chukwu

Ozoemena “Ozo” Chukwu

Twenty-seven-year-old Ozoemena Chukwu, popularly called “Ozo”, is from Imo State.

He has won the hearts of fans and viewers from day one.

He is greatly admired for his sense of judgment, intelligence and handsome personality.

· Dorathy Bachor

Dorathy Bachor

The 24-year-old Dorathy Bachor is unarguably the talk of this year’s competition owing to her appealing nature and embodiments, which have endeared a lot of people to her.

Interestingly, Dorathy’s social media manager has done a great job in projecting her and building a stronger fan base for her.

· Rebecca “Nengi” Hampson

Rebecca “Nengi” Hampson

Rebecca “Nengi” Hampson, 22, is an entrepreneur from Bayelsa State.

Undoubtedly, Nengi has all the attributes of a winner in the making. Winning the first Head of House placed her as a formidable finalist for the competition.

· Ngozi “Erica” Nlewedim

Ngozi “Erica” Nlewedim

Erica is an actress and a commercial model from London, England. The 26-year-old returned to Lagos after studying screen acting at the Met Film School in London.

The Abia-born beautiful damsel started nurturing her modelling talent at a very young age. Erica’s escapades with another Housemate Kiddwaya, also got her popular in the competition. Also, her complicated “entanglement” with Laycon sparked controversies.

Barring any twist by the organisers, anyone of these Housemates could emerge winner of Season 5. The winner goes home with N85m worth of prize.

The breakdown includes N30 million cash prize; a two-bedroom apartment courtesy Revolution Plus; a top of the range SUV from Nigerian automaker, Innoson Motors; a trip to Dublin courtesy Guinness; home appliances courtesy Scanfrost.

Others are a trip to Dubai packaged by Travelbeta; a year’s supply of Indomie noodles, Munch it, and Colgate toothpaste; a year’s supply of Pepsi, a branded chiller, trip to watch the UEFA Champions League final; and a brand new Oppo mobile smartphone.