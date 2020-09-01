BREAKING: Top Ondo Monarch, Oba Adegbite-Adedoyin Has Died

The traditional ruler of Ikare, the Owa-Ale of Ikare in Akoko North-East Local Government Area of Ondo State, Oba Samuel Kolapo Adegbite-Adedoyin, has died.

The late Ikare monarch died at the age of 85, after spending 48 years on the throne.

According to reports, he died on Tuesday morning at his palace located at Okorun area of Ikare after a brief illness.

Until his death, the Ikare monarch was the President of a group of Ondo traditional rulers under 130 Crown Obas and was also a member of the State Council of Obas.

Born in 1935, Late Oba Adegbite-Adedoyin was a legal practitioner and first educated Owa-Ale to facilitate the establishment of more than eight secondary schools between 1978 and 1982.

He studied law in the United Kingdom before he returned to ascend the throne of his forefathers in 1972 as the 17th Owa-Ale.

The late Ikare monarch was a former lay President of African Church worldwide.

The Olona of Ikare, High Chief Rafiu Okunade, has said that an announcement would be made after necessary traditional rites had been carried out in line with the community’s norms.

Like this: Like Loading...