Trader seeks divorce over husband’s refusal to send children to school

A trader, Adijat Omooni, on Wednesday prayed an Ile-Tuntun Customary Court in Ibadan, to dissolve her 10-year-old marriage to husband, Badmus over his alleged refusal to send their two children to school.

Omooni also told the court that she was afraid that her children would end up without an education if the court refuses to grant her prayer for divorce.

”My husband threatens to kill me whenever we argue. He has told me that he will not invest in his children’s education.

”He beats me in the presence of our children and my mate,” she alleged.

Badmus who resides in Fatusi area in Ibadan gave his consent to the suit but denied most of the allegations levelled against him.

“She is a troublesome woman. I have never enjoyed any single moment in the 10 years we have been married,” he said.

Chief Henry Agbaje, President of the Court, advised the couple to produce their parents, children and relatives in court.

He adjourned the case until Oct. 5 for judgment.

