Tragic : Man Kills Wife And Two Sons For Noise Making

A man identified as James Lee Webb has killed his wife and two sons, aged 13 and 16 for the most mysterious reason. The 57 year old had allegedly complained about the noise they made giving him headache and the anger made him shoot his wife and children.

According to the affidavit, James and his wife, Victoria Ronack Bunton, began arguing at around 10am this morning after he complained of having a headache and that her sons were being too loud. During the argument Webb allegedly produced a handgun and shot Bunton, before killing both of the teenagers.

It was however gathered that James waited one hour and then called 911 to make his confession. When cops arrived they took him into custody. When he was later interviewed, Webb allegedly told a detective that he was tired of his family yelling at him and telling him there was nothing wrong with him.

He is currently being held at Lew Sterrett Jail and his bond will be determined by a Dallas County Magistrate.

Their Neighbor Chanel Lockhart said:

“Last time I saw her, she was getting groceries out of the car and the boys were helping her. “You would never think that he would do that. And she had a heart. She was so sweet to everybody. “You’d never think that one day he would call and say he killed his kids.”

Another neighbor, Justice Johnson, said:

“I’ve been knowing them for two years, going with their mama to the grocery store, helping with groceries, getting on the school bus.” Her daughter, Sylvia, added:

“I didn’t talk to them as much. But when I did come outside, they’d speak. They didn’t just walk past me. They’d be like, ‘hey.'”

