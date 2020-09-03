Tragic : Pregnant Girlfriend Allegedly Stabs Boyfriend To Death In Anambra

The police in Anambra state have arrested a 25-year-old pregnant woman, Oyinye Chime, for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend, Eleyi Azubuike, to death at his home in Ochiagha street in Nkpor, an area in the state on Wednesday, September 2.

The spokesperson of the state police command, Muhammed Haruna, who disclosed this to newsmen, said the police received a report of the alleged murder and immediately visited the scene on Wednesday.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased allegedly impregnated the suspect and wanted an abortion which she declined and demanded some money for her upkeep which the deceased also refused to oblige. He said this eventually led to a scuffle between the couple that resulted in the deceased being stabbed to death.

According to Haruna, police detectives attached to Ogidi Division led by the DPO CSP Ekuri Remigius visited the scene and rushed the victim who was found in a pool of his blood to Iyi Enu Mission hospital Ogidi for medical attention where he was certified dead by the medical doctor on arrival.

He said a careful observation on the deceased body revealed a stab wound on his chest while a blood-stained Kitchen knife was also recovered at the scene as Exhibit.

The spokesperson said the case is under investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident.

