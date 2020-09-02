Tragic : Pregnant Woman Found Dead With Unborn Baby Cut Out Of Her After Being ‘Lured To A Fake Baby Shower’ By An old school friend

A pregnant woman from Brazil was found dead with her baby cut out of her body after allegedly being lured to a fake baby shower by an old school friend.

The woman, identified as Flavia Godinho Mafra was believed to be 36 weeks pregnant when she died in Canelinha, Santa Catarina, Brazil.

According to NSC Total, Godinho’s school friend admitted using a brick to kill her after luring her to the murder scene on the pretence of a baby shower.

Paulo Alexandre Freyesleben e Silva, the detective in the case confirmed the cause of death of the 24-year-old victim, was a sharp cut to the abdomen and wounds from a brick, G1 newspaper reported.

On August 28, the woman’s lifeless body was reportedly found by the victim’s husband and mother at an abandoned pottery yard with the baby missing.

An autopsy confirmed 36-week pregnant Flavia died from cuts to her abdomen and injuries from a brick.

The school friend’s partner admitted to attacking Flavia with a brick in an attempt to kill her.

Police say the friend admitted to having a miscarriage last year, and became obsessed with the idea of stealing a child.

Flavia, who worked as a substitute teacher, was lured to an undisclosed location in Canelinha, and was lead to believe her school friend and their partner had organised a baby shower for her.

But she was hit over the head with a brick and had her baby torn from her body in the horrific attack.

Police later revealed that the baby was taken to hospital by the suspect and her husband, who were both arrested.

The baby girl remains in hospital where she is said to be receiving treatment for the injuries sustained when she was allegedly ripped from her mother’s belly.

Authorites are yet to confirm if the baby was removed while her mother was alive or if she was already dead.

