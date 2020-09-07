Tragic : South Africa Actress, Thandeka Mdeliswa Shot Dead In Her Home

South African actress, Thandeka Mdeliswa has been confirmed dead after being shot at her family home in Evander, Mpumalanga in South Africa.

Thandeka Mdeliswa who is best known for her starring role as Khanya in the SABC 1 drama series Ikani, had waded into a heated argument her older brother got into with two men at their family home on Thursday September 3.

The argument got violent as one of the men grabbed his friend’s firearm and shot the actress. The two men fled the scene and it was learnt that the police have identified the owner of the gun as Hlathi.

Mdeliswa was airlifted to Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria where she died on Saturday September 5. Here is a statement from her family;

The police said in a statement;

“We are currently investigating this matter and we have not arrested anyone. Yesterday, we brought the owner of the gun to book and we were advised to get the person who pulled the trigger. We are busy with our investigation. Anyone with information that can assist should approach the Evander Police Station or any police station around.”

Thandeka Mdeliswa is a popular South African actress who came into limelight of the entertainment industry after starring role as Khanya in the SABC1 drama series iKani, which was her first acting role in television.

She was born May 22nd, 1993 in Mpumalanga, South Africa

The 26 year old studied acting at Brumilda’s Acting Academy and booked her first television role in 2013,

starring in an episode of the e.tv drama anthology series eKasi: Our Stories entitled “Ibiza”

(Season 5, Episode 11). The episode first aired on 23 September 2013.

Thandeka returned later in the season to play a different role, in an episode entitled “Church vs Shebeen” (Season 5, Episode 33), in which a well respected pastor finds love in a new girlfriend after his wife left him five years ago.

In 2014 Thandeka guest-starred in an episode of the SABC1 docu-drama series Ngempela.

