TRANSFER NEWS

Chelsea to splash £71m on Havertz

BAYER Leverkusen attacking midfielder Kai Havertz is set to sign for Chelsea in a deal worth about £71m, including add-ons.

The 21-year-old Germany international has been given permission to leave the national squad’s training camp and will travel to London before having a medical.

Havertz will become Frank Lampard’s sixth major signing of the summer. The deal is expected to be completed within 24 hours.

Ola Aina could return to Fulham

FULHAM are in talks with Torino to sign defender Ola Aina on a season-long loan.

Aina, 23, signed for the Italian club from Chelsea on a permanent deal last year after impressing during a season on loan.

A product of Chelsea’s academy, London-born Nigeria international Aina made six first-team appearances for the Blues – four of them as a substitute. He also had a season on loan at Hull City.

Arsenal set to offload Torreira, Sokratis

ARSENAL want to step up their summer clearout by offloading Lucas Torreira to Fiorentina. The Gunners are in talks with Italian club Fiorentina about an initial loan deal with an option to make the move permanent next summer.

They next hope to offload Sokratis Papastathopoulos as they bid to balance the books following the arrivals of Willian and new £26m signing Gabriel Magalhaes, and the imminent return of Dani Ceballos on a second loan spell from Real Madrid.

Obaje Joins Abia Warriors

FORMER FCIfeanyiUbah and Wikki Tourists striker, Godwin Obaje, has joined Abia Warriors from Tunisian clubside, JS Kairouan, on two year contract.

Obaje was a former NPFL highest scorer of the season (while with Wikki Tourists) and last featured for Plateau United two seasons ago from where he moved to the Tunisian league before his sudden detour at Abia Warriors.

The marksman only scored one goal for JS Kairouanaise in 10 games in the Tunisian topflight. His last game for the club was in mid December last year against Bizertin.a