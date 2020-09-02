Transfer of magistrate stalls RevolutionNow members’ trial in Osun

…..group protests ‘unnecessary trial’

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The trial of five members of RevolutionNow group standing trial before an Osogbo Magistrates’ Court could not continue as scheduled on Wednesday as Magistrates Adebola Ajanaku presiding over the matter was said to have been transferred to another court.

The five members of the group are facing trial for protesting against insecurity and bad governance in the country on August 5, 2019, in Osogbo and were arrested by the Police and the Department of State Security officers before they were subsequently arraigned before the court.

The defendants include Owoeye Olaoluwa, Fagunwa Temitope, Olufemi Johnson, Omoloye Stephen and Owolabi Olawale.

At the resumed hearing before Magistrate Opeyemi Badmus, Police Prosecutor, ASP John Idoko applied for fiat to allow the matter to proceed before Mrs Ajanaku now Presiding over court 7.

The application was, however, not objected by the defense counsel, Alfred Adegoke. The matter was then adjourned to November 4, 2020, for mention.

Meanwhile, there was a mild drama outside the court as members of the movement protested what they termed unnecessary trial of five of its members.

However, there was a heavy presence of security personnel at the court entrance to forestall breakdown of law and order.

