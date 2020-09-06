Trends Making A Comeback This Season

Despite the travails that affected the world, people are starting life all over with a renewed sense of urgency to see life in a new light.

Although the weather in summer is hot and dry, nature comes alive with birds chirping loudly, plants and trees bringing forth fruits, flowers blooming with different colours and everyone can feel amazing smell in the air.

To go with this season we are in and the return to activities, people are ditching their Pyjamas for trendy wears. These trends, we absolutely love.

Fiola Kemi in a bootcut denim jeans

Denim



Denim is a go-to outfit for a casual look in any season, and summer is no exception. This versatile piece of clothing can be styled in many ways.

Mo’Chedda rocking the off-shoulder look

Off the shoulder outfits



An off-shoulder outfit is always a trend during summer, as every fashionista will rock it for sure. An off-shoulder dress, top or playsuit could be worn with comfortable sandals, sneakers, fancy slippers.

Rompers (Playsuit)



Rompers are another must-have that never go out of style. Plus, they are incredibly comfy. And no matter what you are hoping to combine it with, you can trust it not to fail you. Away from the troubles, this is the perfect time to choose easy, comfortable, lightweight outfits /styles that make you feel great and at your best.

Mom jeans



Mom jean is one of the trendiest style of jeans. The mom jeans fit baggy, noticeable at the back and thighs. Mom jeans are loose in the upper part. Women love it, are comfortable, easy to style.

Tacha in Organza

Special mention goes to Organza



Why? Organza has become a favorite fabric for women because of its silky look. And it serves its purpose with just any look, be it dress, shirts, or kimono jackets.