Trevor Noah Absolutely In Love With Actress Minka Kelly

Love is in the air! Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly are dating and so happily in love. We love to see it!

According to The People, the two have been dating for a while before quarantine started. While the budding couple has yet to publicly comment on the news, their social media activity all but confirms it.

Kelly, 40, previously dated Grey’s Anatomy star Jesse Williams. They called it quits in January 2018 after months of dating amid Williams’ divorce battle with ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee.

Noah, 36, was last romantically linked to girlfriend Jordyn Taylor in 2017. It is not clear when they split.

Noah has since remained private about his personal life, instead of using his platform as the host of The Daily Show to speak out about politics and social justice issues.

Trevor Noah is a South African comedian, writer, producer, political commentator, actor, and television host. He is the host of The Daily Show, an American satirical news program on Comedy Central.

Noah began his career as a comedian, presenter, and actor in South Africa in 2002. He has had several television hosting roles with the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) and was the runner-up in the fourth season of South Africa’s iteration of Strictly Come Dancing in 2008.

Noah has received accolades including a Primetime Emmy Award win from six nominations. He was named one of “The 35 Most Powerful People in New York Media” by The Hollywood Reporter in 2017 and 2018. In 2018, Time magazine named him one of the 100 most influential people in the world.