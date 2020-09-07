Troops kill five terrorists, rescue seven victims in Borno – Official

Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD) have killed five members of the Boko Haram/Islamic States for West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists, an official said.

The troops also rescued seven victims of kidnap in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, John Enenche, a Major General, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Mr Enenche said that the troops of 192 Battalion supported by the Air Task Force, successfully raided the terrorists’ location at Hamdaga Makaranta town in Gwoza on September 6.

He said that the troops acted on credible intelligence on the activities of the terrorists in the area.

According to him, the gallant troops overwhelmed them, killing five, while others escaped with gunshot wounds.

“Troops also cleared nine identified isolated BHT/ISWAP structures and farmlands in the area.

“Furthermore, troops successfully rescued seven kidnapped victims comprising two females and five children.

“Currently the gallant troops have dominated the area with aggressive patrols,” he said.

Mr Enenche said that the Military High Command has congratulated the troops for their gallantry and dexterity, urging them to intensify the onslaught against the criminal elements in the North East.

Borno State has come under intense attacks in the hands of Boko Haram terrorists and ISWAP militants for the past few years leading to loss of lives and properties.