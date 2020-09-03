Troops kill four bandits in Kaduna – DHQ

The Defence Headquarters says troops of Operation Accord on Wednesday killed four suspected bandits in an encounter at Jeka Da Rabi area of Kaduna State along Kaduna-Abuja expressway.
The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, John Enenche, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.
Mr Enenche, a major-general, said the troops mobilised to the area and laid ambush following credible intelligence on the movement of bandits from Kachia area.
According to him, the troops made contact with the bandits and engaged them with superior firepower thereby “neutralising” four, while others escaped with gunshots wounds.
“Troops also recovered one AK 47 rifle and five rounds of 9mm ammunition with a magazine.
“Presently, the gallant troops have continued to dominate the general area with aggressive patrols in search of the fleeing bandits.
“The Military High Command congratulates the troops for their dexterity and encourages them to intensify the onslaught against the criminal elements in the country,” he said. (NAN)
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.3>
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401…
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
Comments