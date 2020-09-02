Trump campaign hits back after Twitter raises flag for using clip of Joe Biden speech out of context

By Sam Baker For Mailonline

One of the Trump campaign’s tweets has been flagged as ‘manipulated’ by Twitter after they posted a clip of election rival Joe Biden out of context.

In the clip, Biden is heard saying the words: ‘You won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America.’

However, the tweet by the Trump War Room account did not make clear that Biden had said the words during a campaign stop in Pennsylvania, the New York Post reports.

Twitter has flagged a tweet from President Trump’s campaign account as ‘manipuated media’ after it posted a video clip of Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden out of context. The campaign account then tweeted to say the initial post had been meant as a ‘joke’

The democratic presidential candidate was attempting to rebut the claim made in that very quote.

Biden made the comment yesterday in Pittsburgh while arguing he would re-introduce social stability after months of protests following the killing of George Floyd.

The full quote by Biden reads as: ‘Since they have no agenda or vision for a second term, Trump and Pence are running on this, and I find it fascinating: ‘You won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America.’ And what’s their proof? The violence we’re seeing in Donald Trump’s America.

He also said that President Trump ‘adds fuel to every fire’.

A blue exclamation mark and the words ‘manipulated media’ appeared on the original tweet and Twitter created a list of tweets which fact-checked the claim made in the ‘manipulated’ tweet.

This included a description of the full context surrounding the comment made by Joe Biden as well as tweets which reported the full quote rather than the the selected section.

After Twitter flagged the Trump campaign’s account posted a clarification on their initial tweet.

They said: ‘To all the triggered journalists who can’t take a joke about their candidate, it’s not our fault Joe Biden was dumb enough to say this on camera.’

This is not the first time that Twitter has flagged tweets by the president, with the social media company deeming a tweet back in June as ‘abusive’.

Tweeting on June 23, the President said: ‘There will never be an ‘Autonomous Zone’ in Washington, D.C., as long as I’m your President. If they try they will be met with serious force!’

Twitter flagged Trump’s tweet before giving users the option to unveil the text of the post.