Trump confirms he wants Judge Amy Coney Barrett confirmed to Supreme Court before the election

President Donald Trump has said that he expects the Senate to confirm Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett before the election on November 3, urging Democrats to be ‘respectful and dignified’ in the process.

‘I think it’s going to go quick – I hope,’ Trump told reporters on the South Lawn of the White House on Saturday, shortly after officially announcing Barrett’s nomination to fill the high court seat vacated upon the death of liberal Justice Ruth Ginsburg.

‘It’s going to go fast. We’re looking to do it before the election. So it’s going to go very fast,’ Trump said.

Asked if he expects partisan fireworks during Barrett’s confirmation, Trump said it would be ‘very, very hard’ for Democrats to give her a tough time because of her qualifications.

President Donald Trump has said that he expects the Senate to confirm Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett before the election on November 3

Judge Amy Coney Barrett speaks after being introduced by US President Donald J. Trump as his nominee to be an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court

‘This should be a straightforward and prompt confirmation. It should be very easy,’ Trump said with a laugh, earlier at the Rose Garden press conference.

‘Good luck. It will be very quick … We said that the last time, didn’t we?’ a reference to the 2018 fight over Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

‘I further urge all members of the other side of the aisle to provide Judge Barrett with the respectful and dignified hearing that she deserves, and frankly, that our county deserves,’ Trump said.

Trump said he anticipates that confirmation hearings will open on October 12.

Trump told reporters at the White House on Saturday that the date for the first hearing is ultimately up to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham.

The hearings are part of an accelerated timeline as the Republican-controlled Senate seeks to vote on Trump’s nominee before the election, and cement a 6-3 conservative majority on the court.

Graham, a Republican and Trump ally, has said he hopes to have a normal hearing process despite an expedited timeline and Democratic protests that Trump should not be filling the vacancy before the country chooses its president.

Trump and Judge Amy Coney Barrett walk to the Rose Garden of the White House

Anti-abortion demonstrators show support for Barrett outside the U.S. Supreme Court after Trump announced U.S. Court of Appeals Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee

Democrats protest against Barrett’s confirmation outside of the Supreme Court on Saturday

Constitutionally, there is no time limit or waiting period imposed on the Senate in considering a president’s Supreme Court nomination.

In 1941, the Senate confirmed Justice James Byrnes on the same day that President Franklin Roosevelt nominated him.

More recently, some of the shorter confirmations have included Ginsburg (42 days in 1993), Sandra Day O’Connor (33 days in 1981) and John Paul Stevens (19 days in 1975).

Kavanaugh’s confirmation ran longer than average, on the other hand, taking 89 days.

Democrats have already raised an outcry over Trump’s plan, vowing to strongly oppose Barrett’s confirmation.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, accused Trump and Senate Republicans of ‘shamelessly rushing to fill Justice Ginsburg’s seat less than 40 days before a presidential election.’

‘This reprehensible power grab is a cynical attack on the legitimacy of the Court,’ he added.

Barrett had been a leading contender for the nomination, having been considered for the seat now occupied by Justice Kavanaugh.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals judge had met with Trump this week.

Trump responds to a question from the new media as he walks to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House after nominating Judge Amy Coney Barrett

At a press conference, Democratic Congressional leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer vowed to strongly oppose Barrett’s confirmation

Barrett called the Rose Garden ceremony a ‘rather overwhelming occasion’ and a ‘momentous decision’ for a president.

‘If the Senate does me the honor of confirming me, I pledge to discharge the responsibilities to the very best of my ability: I love the United States and I love the United States Constitution.’

‘I am truly humbled by the prospect of serving on the Supreme Court,’ she added.

Barrett, at one point, spoke directly to the American people: ‘The president has nominated me to serve on the United States Supreme Court and that institution belongs to all of us.’

‘I would assume this role to serve you,’ she pledged.