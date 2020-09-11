Trump gets second Nobel peace prize nomination

President Trump has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for a second time this week, this time for brokering a historic peace deal between Serbia and breakaway republic Kosovo.

In a Friday morning tweet, Magnus Jacobsson, a member of the Swedish Parliament, announced he was nominating the Trump administration and the two European nations for their “joint work for peace and economic development, through the cooperation agreement signed in the White House.”

“Trade and communications are important building blocks for peace,” Jacobsson wrote, sharing his letter to the Nobel Committee.

On Wednesday, the president was nominated for the prestigious award by a member of the Norwegian Parliament for helping broker a peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

“For his merit, I think he has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other Peace Prize nominees,” Christian Tybring-Gjedde told Fox News.

According to the official Nobel website, there were 318 candidates for the 2020 Peace Prize. The winner of the prize for 2021 will not be announced until October of next year.

Trump last Friday hosted the leaders of Serbia and Kosovo to sign a landmark economic normalization agreement.

NY Post

Vanguard