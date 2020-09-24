Trump heckled as he pays respects to late justice Ginsburg

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 24: U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump pay their respects to Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s flag-draped casket on the Lincoln catafalque on the west front of the U.S. Supreme Court September 24, 2020 in Washington, DC. A pioneering lawyer and according to the Chief Justice John Roberts ‘a jurist of historic stature,’ Ginsburg died September 18 at the age of 87 after a long battle against cancer. Alex Wong/Getty Images/AFP



US President Donald Trump was heckled by protesters Thursday as he visited the Supreme Court to pay his respects to the late justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Trump, wearing a black face mask, and First Lady Melania Trump stood silently behind the flag-draped casket of the progressive justice who died last week.

Anti-Trump protesters on the street could be heard shouting “Vote him out” and “Honor her wish” — a reference to Ginsburg’s stated desire that she not be replaced until after a new president is inaugurated.

Trump is not accustomed to paying his respects to political opponents and his visit to the court is a rare tribute by the Republican president.

Despite Ginsburg’s plea and Democratic opposition, Trump is pushing ahead with plans to replace her on the court ahead of the election.

“I think it’s going to go very, very quickly,” he told Fox Radio on Thursday. “I have five women. I like them all.”