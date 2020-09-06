Trump hired ‘Faux-Bama’ for video where he ‘belittled and fired first black president’, Cohen claims

Disgraced Trump fixer and personal lawyer Michael Cohen describes the president’s obsessive ‘hatred and contempt’ for his predecessor Barack Obama in alarming detail in his new tell-all book.

In the book, Disloyal: A Memoir, Cohen claims that at some point in time, Trump hired a ‘Faux-Bama’ lookalike to star in a bizarre video in which he ‘ritualistically belittled the first black president and then fired him’.

The book features a photograph showing Trump sitting behind a desk opposite a besuited black man with graying hair and an American flag pin on his lapel, alongside a book labeled ‘Obama’.

CNN, which obtained an copy of the memoir, said that the actor who played Faux-Bama was not named and there’s no hint of when or why the video was filmed.

However, a copy of the video has since resurfaced online as reports claimed that it was meant to be aired at the 2012 Republican National Convention before it was canned by party leaders.

Donald Trump and a Barack Obama lookalike are seen in the ‘Faux-Bama’ parody described in Michael Cohen’s new book

The ‘Faux-Bama’ video resurfaced online after Cohen’s recollection came to light, showing Trump slamming the Obama lookalike’s presidential record, lack of business acumen and his golf skills before telling him: ‘You’re Fired!’

The video, published by Breitbart in 2013, was crafted as a parody of Trump’s reality TV series, the Celebrity Apprentice.

It shows Trump slamming the Obama lookalike’s presidential record, lack of business acumen and his golf skills before he declares his Apprentice catchphrase – ‘You’re Fired!’ – and banishes him from his office.

Cohen’s tell-all book, Disloyal: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump, is hitting the shelves on Tuesday

Trump explained the video to Breitbart at the time of its 2013 publication, saying that the RNC ‘never put it on’.

‘The reason they didn’t put it on is because they thought it was too controversial. Controversy. It might not be politically correct,’ Trump said.

The Faux-Bama video was one of many examples of Trump’s alleged attacks on Obama laid out in Cohen’s book, which is set to hit the shelves on Tuesday.

Over the years, Trump has been criticized for spreading ‘birther’ statements, which insinuated that Obama was unqualified to be president because he might not have been born in the US – an untrue theory.

Among Cohen’s claims was that Trump said the only reason why Obama had been admitted to Columbia University for undergrad and then Harvard Law School was because of ‘f**king affirmative action.’

Cohen also wrote that Trump’s ‘low opinion of all black folks’ included him allegedly saying: ‘Tell me one country run by a black person that isn’t a s**thole. They are all complete f**king toilets.’

Cohen wrote that Trump said the only reason why Barack Obama (pictured) got into Columbia University and Harvard Law was ‘affirmative action’

In the book, Cohen reveals information about a variety of alleged Trump actions and statements that have made headlines since the former reality TV star ran for office.

Cohen writes that he was ‘one of Trump’s bad guys,’ while calling Trump – who he had previously defended to the hilt – ‘a cheat, a liar, a fraud, a bully, a racist, a predator, a con man’.

The White House hit back at Cohen – who is currently serving out a three-year federal prison sentence for tax evasion, lying to Congress and campaign finance violations – in a statement on Saturday.

In a statement to the Washington Post Saturday, White House said that

‘Michael Cohen is a disgraced felon and disbarred lawyer, who lied to Congress. He has lost all credibility, and it’s unsurprising to see his latest attempt to profit off of lies,’ press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told the Washington Post.

Another White House spokesperson told AP that the memoir amounted to ‘fan fiction’.

Cohen ‘readily admits to lying routinely but expects people to believe him now so that he can make money from book sales,’ White House spokesman Brian Morgenstern said.

‘It’s unfortunate that the media is exploiting this sad and desperate man to attack President Trump.’

Cohen claimed that Trump said Nelson Mandela (pictured in 1996) had turned South Africa into a ‘s**thole’ and that he ‘was no leader’

But the extensive amount of detail included in each of Cohen’s recollections has led some to believe that there is a certain degree of truth behind them.

According to Cohen, Trump used the ‘s**thole’ phrase again, when talking about South African President Nelson Mandela.

When Mandela died in 2013, Cohen wrote that Trump didn’t think Mandela ‘was a real leader — not the kind he respected’.

Cohen claimed that Trump said ‘Mandela f**ked the whole country up. Now it’s a s**thole. F**k Mandela. He was no leader.’

Mandela was a key figure in ending apartheid in South Africa, a practice which divided the country along racial lines.

Trump was slammed in January 2018 after he allegedly said, during an Oval Office meeting about the visa lottery, ‘Why do we want all these people from ‘s**thole countries’ coming here?’ while supposedly referring to Central American and African nations.

He later denied making the ‘s**thole countries’ remark.

Despite all this, Cohen wrote that he never heard Trump utter the ‘N-word’.

In another section regarding the president’s alleged racism, Cohen recounts how Trump’s three eldest children begged him to drop out of the 2016 presidential race after he made disparaging remarks about Hispanics during a speech announcing his candidacy.

Cohen recalled how Don Jr, Eric and Ivanka came to his office after their father’s campaign announcement in 2015, during which he referred to people coming to the US from Mexico as drug dealers, rapists and murderers.

He claimed that the trio asked him to convince their father to drop out of the race, arguing his rhetoric was ‘killing the company’.

But, Trump was unconcerned with any harm to his businesses, Cohen says, quoting the future president as saying: ‘Plus, I will never get the Hispanic vote.

‘Like the blacks, they’re too stupid to vote for Trump. They’re not my people.’

Cohen recounted how Don Jr, Eric and Ivanka (above with Trump in 2017) came to his office after Trump’s campaign announcement and asked him to convince their father to drop out of the race, arguing his rhetoric was ‘killing the company’

In another anecdote that bites from headline-making news about Trump, Cohen wrote about a supposed 2013 visit Trump made to a Las Vegas strip club.

Cohen wrote that Trump went to the strip club with Russian father-son oligarchs Aras and Emin Agalarov.

During the visit, Cohen claimed that they watched as one of the strip club performers simulated urinating on another performer, who then pretended to drink it.

According to Cohen, Trump reaction to what they saw on stage was ‘disbelief and delight’.

In January 2017, word surfaced of a so-called ‘pee tape’, which was supposedly filmed at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Moscow in 2013, when Trump was attending the Miss Universe pageant there.

In the alleged video – described in the Steele Dossier – Trump was said to have watched two prostitutes as they urinated on a bed Barack and Michelle Obama supposedly slept in.

The tape was supposedly made because Russia’s state security agency, the FSB, had the hotel under surveillance and had multiple microphones and hidden cameras in the room.

Cohen wrote of the tape that ‘this claim never occurred, to the best of my knowledge and investigations.’

He did write that he was once approached by someone who claimed to have the tape in 2016, but that when Cohen asked to see a few seconds to determine it was real, the called demanded $20million and hung up. The person never reached out again, Cohen wrote.

In discussing Trump’s supposed admiration of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Cohen wrote that Trump admired Putin’s complete control over the country, but that there was no collusion with Russia during the 2016 election.

‘What appeared to be collusion was really a confluence of shared interests in harming Hillary Clinton in any way possible, up to and including interfering in the American election,’ Cohen wrote, also claiming that Trump campaign officials were too disorganized to coordinate with Russia anyway.

Cohen wrote that Trump hadn’t expected to win the presidency and that his purpose in playing nice with Putin was an effort to make money off of a real estate development he was planning in Moscow post-election.

Cohen wrote Trump (center in 2013) visited a Las Vegas strip club with Russian oligarch Emin Agalarov (left) and Aras Agalarov (right), where they saw a simulated golden shower scene

Cohen also said that while there was no collusion with Russia during the 2016 election, Trump (left) had cozied up with President Vladimir Putin (right) to help push along a future real estate development deal in Moscow

Cohen also devoted portions of his book to Trump’s alleged role in the Stormy Daniels hush money scandal, in which she claimed that she had an extramarital affair with Trump, but was paid $130,000 to keep her quiet prior to the 2016 election.

Cohen admitted to using his own money to pay Daniels off, but said that Trump reimbursed him with ‘fake legal fees,’ according the AP, which also obtained an advance copy of the memoir.

Cohen wrote that Trump allegedly said that his supporters would ‘think it’s cool that I slept with a porn star,’ of the Stormy Daniels (pictured in 2019) payoff scandal

‘It never pays to settle these things, but many, many friends have advised me to pay,’ Cohen wrote Trump said. ‘If it comes out, I’m not sure how it would play with my supporters. But I bet they’d think it’s cool that I slept with a porn star.’

On a more personal note, Cohen included some alleged details about Trump’s much discussed hairstyle.

In the memoir, Cohen wrote that the distinctive hairdo is a ‘three-step’ combover, which was developed as a way to hide what Cohen called ‘unsightly scars on his scalp from a failed hair-implant operation in the 1980s’.

Cohen wrote that he once saw Trump post-shower, when his hair was down.

According to Cohen, Trump’s ‘strands of dyed-golden hair reached below his shoulders along the right side of his head and on his back, like a balding Allman Brother or strung out old ’60s hippie’.

While making all these alleged revelations about his former client, Cohen also wrote: ‘I care for Donald Trump, even to to this day. I had and still have a lot of affection for him.’

While making all these alleged revelations about his former client, Cohen also wrote: ‘I care for Donald Trump, even to to this day. I had and still have a lot of affection for him.’ Trump and Cohen are pictured together at a dinner in 2011

Cohen wrote that his support of Trump for president was due to thinking ‘Trump was a visionary with a no-nonsense attitude and the charisma to attract all kinds of voters’, he writes.

But, wrote that he really wanted Trump in the White House ‘because I wanted the power that he would bring to me.’

Cohen wrote in the memoir that things that Trump has been maligned for after he became president weren’t obvious until after he was elected.

‘Locking up your political enemies, criminalizing dissent, terrifying or bankrupting the free press through libel lawsuits — Trump’s all-encompassing vision wasn’t evident to me before he began to run for president,’ Cohen wrote.

‘I honestly believe the most extreme ideas about power and its uses only really took shape as he began to seriously contemplate the implications of taking power and how he could leverage it to the absolute maximum level possible.’