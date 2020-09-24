Trump launches fresh attack on McCain after widow endorses Biden

(FILES) In this file photo taken on April 12, 2019 Cindy McCain, Chairman of the Board of The McCain Institute for International Leadership, speaks during the Women in the World Summit in New York. – In a series of tweets Cindy McCain, the wife of the late Sen. John McCain, announced her endorsement of Democratic nominee Joe Biden for president on late September 22, 2020. (Photo by Don EMMERT / AFP)



US President Donald Trump on Wednesday launched a fresh mocking attack on John McCain, the Republican senator who died in 2018, after McCain’s widow threw her support behind Joe Biden in the election.

In a particularly aggressive tweet, the Republican leader once again criticized John McCain who was one of the few in the Republican party to openly castigate him.

“I hardly know Cindy McCain other than having put her on a Committee at her husband’s request,” he tweeted.

“Joe Biden was John McCain’s lapdog,” he said of the Democratic challenger he will face as he seeks a second four-year term on November 3.

Denouncing “bad decisions on endless wars,” Trump stated that he was “Never a fan of John.”

“Cindy can have Sleepy Joe!” concluded the president.

Cindy McCain’s support for Biden, announced Tuesday, is a setback for Trump, who faces an uphill challenge in the election and boasts of having the entire Republican party behind him.

The widow of the former senator tweeted “we are Republicans, yes, but Americans foremost. There’s only one candidate in this race who stands up for our values as a nation, and that is @JoeBiden.”