Trump mocks Biden for ‘sleeping in his basement’ while he has three campaign stops over weekend

President Trump on Saturday mocked his Democratic rival Joe Biden for ‘sleeping in his basement’ while he is making stops in the Western United States, including in fire-ravaged California as well as hotly contested electoral states like Nevada.

Trump then tweeted: ‘Just landed in Nevada but while on Air Force One watched most vicious TV commercial I have ever seen. Pathetic Joe’s people placed an unsourced ad where they have me saying unthinkable things about soldiers while standing over their graves. It is a MADE UP LIE. A TOTAL CON JOB!’

The ad was a reference to a story from The Atlantic magazine earlier this month which claimed the president was overheard disparaging dead US soldiers as ‘losers’ and ‘suckers’ while on a trip to Europe in 2018.

In the article, a source described to have first-hand knowledge of the president’s views said Trump ‘doesn’t see the heroism in fighting’. Other sources said Trump is deeply anxious about dying or being disfigured, and that fear manifests itself as disgust for those who have suffered.

The day of the planned visit at Aisne-Marne American Cemetery, November 10, 2018, was also the 243rd birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps.

The Battle of Belleau Wood, which lasted 20 days in June 1918 and ended with German forces soundly defeated, was a defining moment in World War I for the Marine Corps.

But Trump, on the same trip, reportedly asked aides, ‘Who were the good guys in this war?’ He also said that he didn’t understand why the United States would intervene on the side of the Allies, the Atlantic reported.

Earlier this month, The Atlantic magazine reported that Trump disparaged fallen and wounded US soldiers as ‘losers’ and ‘suckers.’ Trump has denied the claims. He is seen above at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, in May 2017

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Trump said he’d be ‘willing to swear on anything’ that he never said anything derogatory ‘about our fallen heroes.’

‘There is nobody that respects them more. No animal — nobody — what animal would say such a thing?’

He also wanted to go to the cemetery in France but said he was unable to because of heavy rainfall in Paris, and that the U.S. Secret Service would not allow him to motorcade there.

‘The helicopter could not fly. The reason it couldn’t fly, because it was raining as hard as I’d ever seen. And on top of that it was very, very foggy,’ Trump said on Thursday.

He added that staffers tried to arrange a motorcade, but that it would have meant going through busy parts of Paris.

‘The Secret Service told me, you can’t do it. I said I have to do it. They said you can’t do it,’ Trump said.

Several other media outlets, including Fox News, seconded The Atlantic’s reporting, though more than a dozen current and former Trump administration officials pushed back and denied hearing the president make those remarks.