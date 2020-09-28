Daily News

Trump pushes for Biden drug-test before presidential debate

President Donald Trump has repeated his calls for  “sleepy” Joe Biden, Democratic presidential nominee, to take a drug test before their upcoming debate.

This call is a continuation of Trump’s nasty line of attack on his opponent.

“I will be strongly demanding a Drug Test of Sleepy Joe Biden prior to, or after, the Debate on Tuesday night. Naturally, I will agree to take one also,” Trump tweeted Sunday.

“His Debate performances have been record-setting UNEVEN, to put it mildly. Only drugs could have caused this discrepancy???,” he added.

For months, Trump and his surrogates have attacked Biden’s mental fitness for the presidency, with the president accusing Biden of using drugs to help his performances in public.

Trump has offered no evidence for the inflammatory charge though.

The first presidential debate is scheduled to take place on Tuesday in Cleveland.

NAN

Vanguard

