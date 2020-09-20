Trump to approve new TikTok setup in bid to save US operations

This pictures combo shows the logo of the social media video sharing app Tiktok displayed on a tablet screen in Paris, and US President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, DC, on July 30, 2020. PHOTO: AFP

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday he supported a deal in principle that would allow TikTok to continue to operate in the US, even as it appeared to conflict with his earlier order for China’s ByteDance to divest the video app.

ByteDance was racing to avoid a crackdown on TikTok after the US commerce department said on Friday it would block new downloads and updates to the app come Sunday.

US officials had expressed concern that the personal data of as many as 100 million Americans that use the app were being passed on to China’s Communist Party government.

Trump signed an executive order on 14 August giving ByteDance 90 days to sell TikTok. The deal announced on Saturday, however, is structured as a partnership rather than a divestment.

TikTok will be owned by a new company called TikTok Global and will be headquartered in the US, possibly in Texas, Trump said. Oracle will take a 12.5% stake in TikTok Global and store all its US user data on its cloud to comply with US national security requirements, the companies said. Retail giant Walmart said it would take a 7.5% stake in TikTok Global. The implied valuation for TikTok Global as a result of these investments could not be determined.

While Oracle and Walmart said that TikTok Global will be majority-owned by US investors, this is the case only if one takes into account ByteDance’s investor base, according to a source familiar with the matter who requested anonymity to discuss the deal’s structure. This is because ByteDance will own 80% of TikTok Global, the source said.

