Trump’s chief of staff attacks FBI director for casting doubt on widespread voter fraud claims

By Nikki Schwab, Senior U.s. Political Reporter For Dailymail.com

Published: 10:51 EDT, 25 September 2020 | Updated: 10:59 EDT, 25 September 2020

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows criticized FBI Director Christopher Wray a day after Wray told Congress he’d never seen any evidence of widespread voter fraud.

‘Well, with all due respect to Director Wray, he has a hard time finding emails in his own FBI let alone figuring out whether there’s any kind of voter fraud,’ Meadows said on ‘CBS This Morning’ Friday when asked about Wray’s testimony.

Meadows and his boss, President Donald Trump, have pushed that widespread mail-in balloting will be ripe for fraud, as Democrats have pushed for greater access to this kind of voting due to the coronavirus pandemic.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows criticized FBI Director Christopher Wray after he testified before Congress that there’s been no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the United States

Christopher Wray was on Capitol Hill Thursday and told lawmakers he had, ‘not seen, historically, any kind of coordinated national voter fraud effort in a major election, whether it’s by mail or otherwise’

President Donald Trump has cast doubt on mail-in voting, suggesting that process was ripe for fraud. Democrats have pushed to increase mail-in voting opportunites around the United States so people don’t have to go to the polls personally due to the COVID-19 pandemic

‘This is a very different case. The rules are being changed,’ Meadows said, arguing against Wray’s observations about past election cycles.

‘So what I’m suggesting is perhaps he can drill down on the investigation that just started. Others that we’re seeing in North Carolina and other places where multiple ballots – duplicate ballots are being sent out – perhaps he needs to get involved on the ground and will change his testimony on Capitol Hill,’ Meadows said of Wray.

Wray was handpicked by Trump to lead the FBI after the president fired FBI Director James Comey in May 2017.

Wray testified to members of the Senate Homeland Security Committee Thursday that he had ‘not seen, historically, any kind of coordinated national voter fraud effort in a major election, whether it’s by mail or otherwise.’

This week an FBI investigation kicked off in Pennsylvania dealing with nine ‘discarded’ ballots – seven that had been case for Trump – from the state’s primary election.

They were mail-in ballots from military members.

The Justice Department released details about the investigation Thursday, which was considered an unusual step and stoked fears that the DOJ under Attorney General Bill Barr has become overly politicized.

For years, Trump has made unfounded claims about widespread voter fraud and has claimed he actually won the popular vote in 2016 – and that millions of fraudulent votes were cast in California, which helped Hillary Clinton win the popular vote.

And for months during the coronavirus pandemic, he’s cast doubt on the legitimacy of mail-in ballots, despite his own preference to vote absentee.

He created controversy this week after not answering definitively when asked by a reporter: ‘Win, lose or draw in this election … will you commit here today for a peaceful transferal of power after the election?’

‘We’re going to have to see what happens,’ Trump said at the briefing Wednesday. ‘You know that. I have been complaining very strongly about the ballots, and the ballots are a disaster.’