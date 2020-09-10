World News

Trump’s Fear of Black Competence

By
0
Post Views: Visits 38

The false idea of Black people as irresponsible, erratic and dangerous is not new.

Whistle-Blower Brian Murphy Says D.H.S. Downplayed Threats From Russia and White Supremacists

Previous article

Federal Prosecutors Intervene to Charge 2 Over Rochester Protests

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in World News