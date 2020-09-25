World News Trump’s Stalinist Approach to Science By Paul Krugman 22 mins ago ShareTweet 0 Post Views: Visits 25 Bully and ignore the experts, and send in the quacks. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments