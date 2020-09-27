Trump’s tax returns show he paid $750 in federal income taxes the year he won presidency

BREAKING: Trump’s tax returns shows he paid $750 in federal income taxes the year he won presidency, no income tax for 10 years and reported vast business losses
- The president is said to have reported losing more money than he made
By Lauren Fruen For Dailymail.com
Donald Trump‘s tax returns shows he paid just $750 in federal income taxes the year he won presidency, and $750 in first year in office.
Documents show the president paid no income tax in 10 out of the previous 15 years, according to a report by The New York Times.
He is said to have reported losing more money than he made.
