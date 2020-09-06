Daily News

Tunisia knife attack kills officer, 3 ‘terrorists’ shot dead

By
0
Post Views: Visits 35

Attackers with knives killed a Tunisian National Guard officer and wounded another Sunday before three assailants were shot dead, the National Guard said, labelling it a “terrorist attack”.

The attack took place in the tourist city of Sousse, the site of the worst of several jihadist attacks in recent years, where 38 people, most of them Britons, were killed in a 2015 beachside shooting.

“A patrol of two National Guard officers was attacked with a knife in the centre of Sousse,” 140 kilometres (80 miles) south of the capital Tunis, said National Guard spokesman Houcem Eddine Jebali. 

“One died as a martyr and the other was wounded and is hospitalised,” he said, adding that “this was a terrorist attack”.

Security forces pursued the assailants, who had taken the officers’ guns and vehicle, through the city’s tourist area of El-Kantaoui, said Jebali, adding that “in a firefight three terrorists were killed”. 




No comments yet

Kenya: Kenya Reached Its Covid-19 Peak in July, Study Says

Previous article

China’s first reusable spacecraft lands after 2 days in orbit

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News