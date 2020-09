Tunis/Tunisia — The House of People’s Representatives (HPR), on Wednesday at dawn, approved a confidence vote for Hichem Mechichi’s government with 143 votes in favour, 67 against and 0 abstentions.

The new Prime Minister and his team were to be sworn in at a ceremony to be held later at the presidential palace in Carthage.

Hichem Mechichi, 46, has therefore become the ninth Prime Minister in Tunisia since the 2011 Revolution.