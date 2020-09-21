Twitter users suggest hilarious film titles for Passion of the Christ SEQUEL

‘2 Christ 2 Passionate’: Twitter users mock the Passion of the Christ sequel by proposing hilarious titles for the film after actor Jim Caveziel confirmed a surprise second installment
- Jim, who played Jesus Christ in the first controversial movie, confirmed this weekend that a sequel to the 2004 film The Passion of the Christ is in the works
- It will be called The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection
- Twitter users believe they have some better ideas, like Passion of the Christ 2: Nailed It and The Passion of the Christ 2: Electric Boogaloo
Actor Jim Caviezel confirmed this weekend that a sequel to the 2004 film The Passion of the Christ is in the works, with Mel Gibson finishing up his third draft of the script.
But while Caviezel shared that the sequel will be called The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection, Twitter users believe they have some better ideas for the title.
Dozens have taken to the social media platform to share their own suggestions, all of which skew comical rather than strictly biblical.
Among the popular recommendations are Passion of the Christ 2 : Nailed It, Passion of the Christ 2: I Still Know What You Did Last Easter, Passion of the Christ 2: Jesus, another one?!, and — in a nod to the Fast and the Furious franchise — 2 Christ 2 Passionate.
But according to Twitter trends, there is one clear front-runner, which multiple people are rooting for — The Passion of the Christ 2: Electric Boogaloo.
Coming soon: Actor Jim Caviezel confirmed this weekend that a sequel to the 2004 film The Passion of the Christ is in the works, with Mel Gibson finishing up his third draft of the script
Brainstorming: But while Caviezel shared that the sequel will be called The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection, Twitter users believe they have some better ideas for the title
Crucify this! Dozens have taken to the social media platform to share their own suggestions, all of which skew comical rather than strictly biblical
No I’m cross! Some even offered up titles for more sequels in the future
You crossed the wrong guy! Unsurprisingly, cross puns have proven quite popular
Savior humor: This man offered a few suggestions, including ‘Nailed It’
Jokes: Several people turned to popular and cliche movie taglines and sequel names
It’s settled! According to Twitter trends, there is one clear front-runner, which multiple people are rooting for — The Passion of the Christ 2: Electric Boogalo
Topical: Rebecca Rideal suggested Ivana Trump’s famous quote, ‘Don’t Get Mad, Get Everything’
Viral: Suggestions have poured in since the news hit Twitter
Resurrection: This Twitter user seems to have at least nailed the storyline
Space age: Chuck Wendig had Star Wars on the brain with his suggestion
From walkin’ on water to the catwalk! Jared Leto’s Jesus-esque Met Gala look inspired another title
Funny stuff: Twitter users are clearly tickled by the whole concept
Bill & Ted make a comeback: Some suggestions were more serious than others, and seems unlikely Mel Gibson would consider renaming to Jesus Christ’s Bogus Journey
Seriously creative: Some Twitter users found artwork to illustrate
Celebs joining in: Singer Rachel Zegler suggested ‘Jesus’s Day Off’
On a roll: Rhy Needham was full of puns and other topical jokes
We’d pay to see this! This user likes the idea of National Lampoon taking over
Ask Vin Diesel: Several people made Fast and the Furious jokes
