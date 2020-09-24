Twitter users troll Teni for calling Erica ‘Omo Igbo’

Chinyere Okoroafor

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Teniola Apata, better known as Teni has been criticised on social media for calling disqualified BBNaija housemate, Erica ‘Omo Igbo’

While expressing her love for a Big Brother season five housemate Laycon in a video, Teni said “Eyin Omo Igbo” which means “Igbo person” “Won ti sepe fu Laycon” meaning “they have cursed/jazzed Laycon”

She also advised that ‘Omo Igbos” should leave Laycon alone.

The phrase, however, was not taken informally by some social media users who believed that the ‘Uyo Meyo’ singer was shading Erica.

This has led to a sort of tribal war on Twitter with some people referring to Teni as a tribalist.

Other persons felt that the singer’s statement was harmless and that there was nothing wrong in calling an Igbo person ‘Omo Igbo’.

Here are some comments from Twitter;

@Uncle_clique: “There’s absolutely nothing wrong with calling an Igbo person “Omo Igbo.” The Igbos call the Hausas “Aboki” and Yorubas “ofe mmanu” in like manner, but Teni used it in a particular context that is very condescending and as an ethnic slur. That’s the problem!!!”

@lollypeezle: “Teni called Erica “omo Igbo,” you are getting angry because this is Twitter. Offline, people call people “Omo igbo” “Aboki” “Alhaja” etc and we all live in peace but once it’s Twitter, you all be moving mad and stupidly sensitive because you have 10mb data. Oshisco.”

@Afamdeluxo: “Teni you don’t address Erica as “Omo Igbo”. Same way I don’t expect Rita Dominic or any Igbo celeb to address Laycon as “Onye ofe mmanụ”. Don’t be divisive in your quest for votes. ”

@AbdulganiyuH: “The meaning of omo lgbo is simply lgbo girl so what is bad about it and what is hypothetical?

@OgbeniDipo: Life is not difficult. If people say they find being called Omo Igbo or Aboki insulting, then, stop.

@RealistHenry: “First of all, she has a name; her name is Erica that should be enough description for a person known that much. The extra “omo Igbo” is unnecessary, reeks of tribalism. Just make your point without the tag, just thinking if she was to say something nice, would she recall adding tag?

@Lollypizzle: “Teni called Erica “Omo Igbo,” you are getting angry because this is Twitter. Offline, people call people “Omo igbo” “Aboki” “Alhaja” etc, and we all live in peace but once it’s Twitter, you all are moving mad and stupidly sensitive because you have 10mb data. Oshisco.”

@NoniiRoyal: “It is not the meaning of a word that is the problem but the tone and the context. I hate that Omo Igbo with passion, Yorubas use it in a derogatory way.”

@SiriKwado: “Nobody will see anything wrong in Teni addressing Erica as “Omo Igbo” but if an Igbo celeb like Genevieve Nnaji addresses Laycon as “Onye ofe mmanụ” in a solidarity video for Erica just like Teni did, there will be outrage everywhere. Hypocritical lots!

@Iamriel7: “If you think Teni saying omo igbo is demeaning, I beg that you stop calling foreigners ‘Onyibo people’

@Tonybright01: “If you say Teni was cursing by referring to Erica as “ Omo Igbo” then Erica was also cursing by calling your favorite housemate ‘chicken drumstick’ let’s all be cursing together.”

@Hiykes77, replying to @lollypeezle: “Omo Igbo though in its basic usage means “Igbo person”, but in general perception by those using it and those it’s used on, is derogatory. It’s same reason why using tribe to describe a group of people sounds offensive in this age and time, that’s why using IMO Igbo is bad.’

@AfamDeluxo: “One of the people that turned this year’s #Bbnaija into a tribal event is @TeniEntertainer She was praying for Laycon and referred to Erica as “Omo Igbo”. Imagine if it was an Igbo artist that referred Laycon as “Onye ofe mmanụ”