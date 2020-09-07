Two and a Half Men’s Jon Cryer gets into vicious Twitter feud with Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz

Jon Cryer sparked an unexpected Twitter feud with Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz on Saturday after revealing he donated to his democratic political rival.

The surprising exchange of words began after Cryer, 55, revealed that he donated money to Gaetz’ opponent, Phil Ehr, and further disparaged him in an afternoon post.

‘Rep. Matt Gaetz invited a white supremacist to the State of the Union, attempted to intimidate a federal witness, and endorsed a sociopathic bigot who applauded the deaths of migrants for congress,’ wrote Cryer.

‘I just donated to his opponent [Phil Ehr],’ he added.

Six hours later, the 38-year-old GOP politician responded on Twitter with a pointed criticism of Cryer’s acting career.

‘Charlie Sheen totally carried two and a half men,’ Gaetz, 38, wrote.

Cryer and Charlie Sheen, 55, both held lead roles in the popular sitcom, Two and a Half Men. when it debuted on CBS in 2003.

The award-winning series continued with much of its original cast until 2011, when Sheen was fired over his ‘dangerously self-destructive conduct,’ inflammatory comments about producers and because he became difficult to work with.

Sheen, who was the highest paid actor on American television, was admitted to a rehabilitation facility. Ashton Kutcher was hired in Sheen’s absence.

At that, Jon replied: ‘Is that why, after he left, it lasted for 4 more years and I won an Emmy for Best Actor in a Comedy?’

In response to Gaetz, Cryer boasted his accolades and noted the franchise’s success after Sheen’s dismissal temporarily halted production.

‘Is that why, after he left, it lasted for 4 more years and I won an Emmy for Best Actor in a Comedy?’ wrote Cryer.

In fact, Cryer received two Emmy Awards for his portrayal of struggling chiropractor Alan Harper in all 262 episodes of the 12-year sitcom.

Cryer added in a separate tweet that his dig at Gaetz was not an insult to Sheen or his talent.

‘And FWIW, this wasn’t meant as a slam on Charlie,’ Cryer said. ‘

‘He was undeniably the star of the show. And a fantastic actor. Despite his issues, we had many more highs than lows.

‘But you can’t say he “carried” a show that lasted four years without him.’

Gaetz attempted to belittle Cryer’s awards, writing back: ‘What’s an Emmy? An award Hollywood gives itself? I win elections.’

The pair’s Twitter spat would eventually trend on the social media sight, prompting others to come in defense of Cryer.

Comedian Patton Oswalt re-tweeted the feud and hilariously referred to Cryer’s 1986 breakout role as Philip ‘Duckie’ Dalekie in Pretty in Pink, cracking: ‘Don’t. F***. With. Duckie.’

Star Wars legend Mark Hamill also showed his support for Cryer by re-tweeting the exchange.

‘This is the moment when Matt Gaetz decided to show that in addition to being a loathsome person, he is also a dreadful television critic,’ wrote Hamil.

‘Thumbs down. Jon Cryer for the WIN!!! Thumbs up.’

Cryer – who endorsed John McCain for president in 2008 – will next reprise his recurring role as supervillain Lex Luthor in the sixth season of Supergirl, which premieres ‘midseason 2021’ on The CW.

But this isn’t the first time that Gaetz has gotten into a virtual argument with a celebrity on Twitter.

In June, he was criticized by actor Ron Perlman, of the series Sons of Anarchy,’ for saying he’d rather have no US Soccer team, ‘than have a soccer team that won’t stand for the National Anthem.’