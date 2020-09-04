Two arraigned over alleged motorcycle theft

Agency Reporter

Two suspects Moses Akinyede, 48, and Gbenga Sodiq, 35, were on Friday docked before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing a motorcycle valued at N245,000.

The defendants, whose addresses were unknown, are facing a one count charge of stealing.

The prosecutor, Insp. Johnson Okunade, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Aug.18 at about 4:00 a.m in Ado-Ekiti.

He alleged that the defendants stole one Boxer bajaj motorcycle valued at N245,000 belonging to one Folake Awogbami.

Okunade said the offence contravened Section 383 and punishable under Section 390 (9) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor asked the court for an adjournment to enable him study the case file and assemble his witnesses.

The defendants pleaded not guilty and their counsel, Mr Gbenga Ariyibi, urged the court to grant the defendants bail, promising to produce them in court at the next adjournment date.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Olanike Adegoke, in her ruling granted the defendants bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety each in like sum.

She adjourned the case until Oct. 6 for hearing.

NAN