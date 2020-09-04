Two feared dead in Delta cult war

By Elo Edremoda, Warri

Two persons, including a 14-year- old boy, have reportedly died in a rival cult clash in Warri, Delta state.

The Nation gathered that the incident occurred at about 7am, between Ope and Old Welfare Street, near Lower Erejuwa in the oil city on Thursday.

According to sources, the late teenager who was struck on the back of his head by a stray bullet, used to assist the mother to ply her food business daily.

He was said to be the only child of the mother, who nursed him singlehandedly.

The other deceased, who was one of the suspected cult members identified simply as Morku, reportedly sustained a gunshot injury on his leg from the bullet of one of the vigilante members in the area, who tried to stop the gun fight before arrival of the Police.

He was said to have been rushed by his gang members to a location outside the city for treatment.

Residents were said to have been dispossessed of their belongings in the melee, which caused tension in the area.

However, police operatives from Ekpan Police Division, in Uvwie council area of the state, arrested six suspected cult members.

Another source claimed that two females are among the gang of suspected cultists.

“The suspect (injured cultist) has been arrested. He was arrested alongside four other persons, including two females while trying to get treatment in Uvwie Local Government Area.

“Some group of boys held them when they discovered they had come to treat a bullet wound,” the source who spoke on condition of anonymity said.

Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hafiz Inuwa, confirmed the incident.

He however said he was not aware a boy was hit by a stray bullet from which he died.

Inuwa said: “All I know is one (suspect) was actually hit with bullet which the Police, along with others arrested.

“On information, they arrested the other parties, about five or six of them who were involved in the violent clash.

“As for the deaths, I don’t know. If the one that was injured died, maybe he died as a result of excessive bleeding.

“It is possible he died thereafter, but up till now, I have not gotten the report.”

At least 13 persons have died in cult- related clashes across the state.