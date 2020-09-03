Two held for homosexual act in Jigawa

Agency Reporter

The Hisbah Command in Jigawa has arrested two suspects for alleged homosexual act in Dutse Local Government Area of the state.

Hisbah commandant Ibrahim Dahiru told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Wednesday that the suspects aged 32 and 20 were arrested at a hotel.

He explained that the case was reported by some residents after they heard the suspects arguing over money.

“Today (yesterday), our personnel succeeded in arresting two persons in connection with an alleged homosexual act in Dutse.

“A 32-year-old man identified simply as Adamu, who resides at Ungwa Uku quarters in Kano state, invited his 20-year-old friend identified simply as Tijjani from Garkuwar Sarki quarters in Sokoto State. They perfected plans to meet through Facebook, after which Tijjani came down on agreement that he will be paid N50,000 after the act. They lodged at a hotel and passed the night together,” Dahiru said.

He said a disagreement ensured between them over money in the morning because “Adamu could not provide the N50,000 promised to his guest.”

Dahiru said the case would be transferred to the police for further investigation.

The Hisbah Command in Jigawa has arrested two suspects for alleged homosexual act in Dutse Local Government Area of the state.

Hisbah commandant Ibrahim Dahiru told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse yesterday that the suspects aged 32 and 20 were arrested at a hotel.

He explained that the case was reported by some residents after they heard the suspects arguing over money.

“Today (yesterday), our personnel succeeded in arresting two persons in connection with an alleged homosexual act in Dutse.

“A 32-year-old man identified simply as Adamu, who resides at Ungwa Uku quarters in Kano state, invited his 20-year-old friend identified simply as Tijjani from Garkuwar Sarki quarters in Sokoto State. They perfected plans to meet through Facebook, after which Tijjani came down on agreement that he will be paid N50,000 after the act. They lodged at a hotel and passed the night together,” Dahiru said.

He said a disagreement ensured between them over money in the morning because “Adamu could not provide the N50,000 promised to his guest.”

Dahiru said the case would be transferred to the police for further investigation.