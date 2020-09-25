Two killed, 3 others missing in renewed Ebonyi/Cross River boundary dispute

Our men are on ground to forestall further attacks — Police

The Nigerian Police

By Peter Okutu – Abakaliki

No fewer than two persons have been confirmed dead in the renewed boundary dispute between the people of Izzi in Ebonyi State and their counterpart in Obubara, Cross River State.

The age-long boundary dispute restarted on Wednesday, leaving a 9-year-old boy and another aged man (names withheld) dead.

Three persons also from Obeagu Ibom, Amachi, Izzi community were also declared missing during the attack.

It was gathered that suspected war Lords from three Cross River communities, Eja village, Apiampkum, and Ijaga oruenya in Obubara Local Government Area of Cross River state invaded their counterpart in Izzi LGA, should and destroyed many houses belonging to the Izzi community.

A source in Izzi Community said: “The warlords from Cross River took over the Ebonyi community on Wednesday and was shooting sporadically at them. The police retreated to avoid returning fire because if they didn’t retreat; the Cross river people will continue to shoot guns. Three houses were burnt down.

“The war Lords from the Cross river took over the village and the villagers relocated to the neighboring communities. But yesterday police succeeded in entering the village under attack at Obeagu Ibom village.

“Many houses were damaged, three persons declared missing and two reportedly killed, their bodies were seen on the road but no one could identify them because the village is deserted.

“At Zaki Ibam village, a one-story building was burnt down, a bus, bicycle inside the compound were also burnt down. So many other houses were damaged.” Source said.

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the State, DSP Loveth Odah confirmed the attack and said the situation was now under control.

According to her, Ebonyi CP Philip Sule Maku has beefed up security in the community.

‘’The renewed crisis between Obeagu Ibom village, the DPO Izzi Division said he led a team to the Obeagu Ibom village in Amachi community, attacked by Ijega, Apiamkpum, Orinya village. All in Obubara in Cross River State.

“Adequate security has been beefed up in the place and the commissioner of police Sule Maku has called on his Cross River counterpart to do the same in their side so that peace will reign while the National Boundary Commission, NBA have also been contacted for demarcation to avoid further destruction of properties and loss of lives.

“It was difficult earlier to enter the warring communities as the men of the Cross River State were seen aggressively around there but yesterday the police in Ebonyi succeeded in entering into Obeagu Ibom village.

“Some houses were burnt, some were also damaged, two persons were killed among them is a 9 years old boy and one male corpse too was seen there but yet to be identified as the villagers have deserted the area to a nearby community.

“Enough Policemen have been placed in the area to avoid another attack on the people.”

Vanguard