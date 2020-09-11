Two men accused of killing seven-year-old girl in drive-by shooting ‘followed her family home’ in FL

By Ross Ibbetson For Mailonline

Alana Washington was ‘cut down in a hail of bullets’

Two men accused of killing a seven-year-old girl followed her family home from a local market before ‘she was cut down in a hail of bullets.’, police said.

Antonio Robinson, 22, and Jarvis Baker-Flanders, 23, are accused of killing Alana Washington in a drive-by shooting outside her home in Brownsville, Florida, on July 25.

Three other people, including a two-year-old, were injured as the family returned from a trip to a flea market.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle told a news conference yesterday that Robinson and Baker-Flanders followed the family home before unleashing 27 rounds of ammunition.

Surveillance footage released Thursday showed the pair walking around at the flea market on Northwest 27th Avenue, as well as their car pulling out behind the family as they left, NBC Miami reported.

Alana’s brother is believed to have been their intended target after he was involved in some kind of dispute with the suspects, Fernandez Rundle said.

‘She was cut down in a hail of bullets clearly intended to settle a grievance, to settle a score, to make a point,’ the State Attorney said. ‘Her death is senseless.’

Baker-Flanders was the shooter and Robinson the driver, she added.

An anonymous tip-off led to their arrests.

Robinson was arrested in South Florida and faces one charge of second-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Baker-Flanders, detained in Georgia, faces one count of second-degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of throwing or firing a deadly missile, one count of discharging a firearm from a vehicle and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.