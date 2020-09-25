Two men arrested after allegedly planning ‘Netflix worthy’ terrorist attack on Trump Tower

By Harriet Alexander For Dailymail.com

Two men have been arrested on accusations of plotting a ‘Netflix-worthy’ terrorist attack on New York City.

Jaylyn Christopher Molina, of San Antonio, Texas, and Kristopher Sean Matthews, 34, from Eglin, South Carolina, were arrested on Monday – Molina in Texas, Matthews in Tennessee.

The FBI intercepted their communications, according to court documents obtained by KSAT, which showed them planning an attack in the name of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

Matthews allegedly suggested it would be better to attack government centers rather than places like ‘malls where innocent children are’.

He suggested targeting Trump Tower and the New York Stock Exchange – hoping the sites would give the pair ‘rock star status, baby’.

He said he thought a series attacks across the U.S. ‘could be Netflix worthy.’

The two men also allegedly discussed the possibility of traveling overseas to join ISIS.

Molina refers to himself as ‘Abdur Rahim’, according to the criminal complaint, while Matthews calls himself ‘Ali Jibreel’.

Both men faces a charge of conspiracy to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization, Fox News reported.

Matthews is believed to be the originator of the plot, having last year used an encrypted chat service to find an ISIS supporter outside the U.S. who would help him travel to Syria and recruit additional ISIS supporters.

In April Molina joined the chat, and began communicating with Matthews, soon posting a manual on how to train with an AK-47.

Matthews and Molina are accused of plotting to attack Trump Tower in New York City

Matthews and Molina are also accused of considering an attack on the stock exchange

The pair shared ISIS propaganda videos, unaware that they were being tracked online.

Earlier this year, Molina wrote on social media that America was his enemy and, according to court documents, posted an extremely graphic photo collage of an American citizen being murdered by ISIS members.

In May he allegedly posted images in the encrypted chat that provided bomb-making instructions.

That same month in the same encrypted chat, the two men discussed where attacks on U.S. soil would take place.

Matthews then said he wanted to avoid killing children, and preferred attacking sites such as government buildings, including CIA headquarters, the FBI and DEA headquarters.

Molina allegedly told Matthews: ‘we need to stick together, we need to defeat them, we need to take a lot of casualties.’

As recently as last month, Molina and Matthews told covert employees in the encrypted chat that they could use a ‘multi wave attack strategy’ to carry out the attacks.

If convicted, the pair face up to 20 years in prison.