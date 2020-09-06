Two NYSC members get automatic employment in FCT

By Gbenga Omokhunu, Abuja

Two National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) members of batch B 2019, Miss Ilori Ayotola Deborah and Mr. Ilozumba Patrick Chiagozie have gained automatic employment in Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) for their outstanding performance during their one- year mandatory service.

The corps members also bagged ministerial award in recognition of their immense contributions to rural communities, especially during the peak of COVID-19 pandemic.

FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, commended them for exhibiting what she described as “consciousness and selflessness” during their one year mandatory service.

According to a statement on Sunday by her Special Assistant Media, Austine Elemue, the Minister said: “Nobody will hear about you if you choose to carry out your normal duties but you must do extraordinary things to be treated extraordinary.

“The Governing Board finds you worthy for this honour, and I have no doubt in my mind that you deserve this award after listening to your citations.

“You are indeed outstanding. When I listened to the citation of Ilori Ayotola Deborah, I was really proud of a young beautiful lady who is selfless and committed to duty.

“The administration will therefore continue to appreciate those who have worked harder to promote the unity of this country.

“The period of youth service, ushers you into a completely new environment, new culture, new faces to cohabit with and understand and learn from each other.

“Once again, we appreciate you for your outstanding performance and to inform you that there is always a space for you in the FCT Administration.

“We are waiting for your response because you must make FCT proud and I will be the happiest person to see you among those that will be receiving the presidential award.

“The two corps members, if interested should be engaged in the services of FCT Administration and I believe that it will encourage other corps members to stand-out”.