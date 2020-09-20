Two pastors arrested for alleged sexual abuse of NYSC member

By Egufe Yafugborhi

Two men, identified as pastors, have been arrested by the Rivers State Police Command over alleged sexual abuse on a female youth corps member, serving in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

River State Commissioner of Police (CP) Joseph Mukan, confirmed the arrest on Saturday and explained that the matter was being investigated by State Criminal Investigation Department. He said “Yes, we refer to this issue, but the matter has not reached my desk. I believe it is still under investigation.”

It was gathered that the suspects, Austin Emmanuel and Peter Davies, who pretended to be praying for the 27 year-old corps member rubbed some substances on their victims face, which made her sleep off, thereby giving her captors the opportunity to abuse her sexually.

