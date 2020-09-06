Two sides of the same coin

By Tunji Adegboyega

In spite of how elegantly provisions of the contentious and vexatious Water Resources Control Bill 2020 have been couched, its section 13 is perhaps too conspicuous not to be noticed. This is right and defensible. In the first place, people see only what they want to see. Second, that is the lesson according to the President Muhammadu Buhari administration. Titled: “The Water Resources Control Bill 2020”, Section 13, states: “In implementing the principles under subsection (2) of this section, the institutions established under this Act shall promote integrated water resources management and the coordinated management of land and water resources, surface water and ground water resources, river basins and adjacent marine and coastal environment and upstream and downstream interests.” Then, Section 2(1) of the bill, says: “All surface water and ground water wherever it occurs, is a resource common to all people.”

Simply put then, the bill seeks to vest the control of all sources of water in the Federal Government. Vanguard’s editorial on the bill says it all: “The Federal Government can permit anybody or group from any part of the country and to go and possess any water resource without the consent of the local communities.” As if it is their possession!

Without doubt, what comes into the mind of anyone who has been following the Buhari administration’s seeming or perceived unrelenting efforts to secure space for herdsmen in the country is that this is a continuation of that agenda. This is the second coming of the bill: it was killed by the 8th National Assembly when it was first introduced. It has surreptitiously found its way again into the House of Representatives, through the house chair on rules and business, Abubakar Fulata. So, what do the sponsors want?

It is sad that some people are bent on dragging this country back to the Stone Age. Perhaps what is sadder still is the space that the Buhari administration seems to have made available to such people. If not, why would anyone be talking about Water Resources Control Bill at this stage of our history? At a time the rest of the world is long done with nomadic cattle rearing? And at a time we are talking about deepening federalism? Part of the stunted growth that this country is suffering from is the result of the unitary system that the military foisted on it since their incursion into politics in 1966. Before they came, every region was developing at its own pace. But our soldiers came with all manner of anti-development arrangements. The result is where we are today.

Most of the other countries that we were together on the back-benchers’ corner in the 70s – the Asian Tigers, etc. have since abandoned us to our fate. Even the China that we are now cringing before to get $500m loan was on the same level with us just about five decades ago. These countries are not hamstrung by all the kinds of retrogressive policies that are tying Nigeria down.

Why President Buhari seems bent on toeing this antediluvian path in a digital age is baffling. It was the same path that he trod when he frustrated the attempt by the Lateef Jakande administration in the Second Republic to do metro line in Lagos. We can only imagine what transportation would be like in the state if metro line had been allowed then. The wish of such an overbearing centre could have been impossible in the years when the regions held sway. People who want to travel by modern modes of transportation should be free to and those who still want to move about on donkeys and horse-carts should also be free to so decide. In the event that the government cannot persuade the latter to embrace modernity, it should not try to make its choice a national policy. That is one of the problems with Nigeria.

This is one country where some people would say they do not want others to be free to determine how they want to grow; in other words, that we must grow at the same pace. Where is that done? Even children born by the same parents do not necessarily have to succeed at the same pace or according to their ages. There is no law that says the last born cannot be the most successful. What is important is for the parents to be fair and treat them equally, affording them equal opportunities.

After rejecting the Rural Grazing Area (RUGA) settlements, the President Buhari-led administration’s initiative ostensibly to put an end to recurring conflict between nomadic herders and sedentary farmers, and after rejecting this obnoxious Water Resources Control Bill on its maiden outing, its sponsors should know that it cannot fly unless they want to court chaos. The entire world has since forgotten the idea of trekking long distances in order to feed cattle or to give them water. It is the duty of the Federal Government to educate people who think this is the only or best approach to do it in modern times. The rest of us sympathise with them because we know it is not easy to change century-old habits. But that is the only truth about life itself. It is dynamic. It is nomadic herdsmen who do not want to embrace change or modernity that should be persuaded or whipped into line, instead of trying to force their own antiquated method on others through some counter-productive policies or even subterfuge.

The truth of the matter is that the cattle-rearers have sufficiently fouled the air, especially in the life of this administration. Yet, the Buhari presidency is not the first northern presidency we would be having. The way and manner herdsmen took the law into their hands, especially at the initial stages of this administration, has opened the eyes of other Nigerians to the potential danger that accommodating them represents. In other words, other Nigerians have seen that if you give the herdsmen an inch, you do that at your own risk because they will end up claiming a mile; that is if they do not sack you from your own ancestral land. That belief is already there and nothing can erase it because the Federal Government itself did not help matters by taking such a long time to respond to, or condemn their murderous instincts.

So, it is difficult for any policy or programme that is either aimed at, or is perceived to be entrenching their hegemony to pass. No matter how hard the Buhari presidency tries, it cannot make any headway if its intention is to pander to people who are not ready to move with the times and are deaf to the calls of the present, obedient only to those of the past. As many of us said when the RUGA debate, and the first Water Resources Control Bill debate raged during its first coming, this administration should perish the thought. It has no place in the present scheme of things.

Indeed, the bill portrays the Federal Government as greedy and insensitive. This is a central government that cannot manage what it presently has and is yet looking for more at a time the rest of us are saying it should shed weight. Which of the areas under its present jurisdiction does it have the handle on: is it education, health, economy, security? Or even corruption? Which? Yet, like Oliver Twist, it is looking for more. It also wants to control water resources in the country. And this at a time of strident calls for devolution of power to the constituent parts!

Without doubt, President Buhari does not seem prepared to wean himself off this military mentality of an over-bloated central government. If the government must be told, this is one bill that constitutes ‘hate policy’. Let the government concentrate on just its stated objectives of security, employment, economy and anti-corruption. If it can do well in all of these before leaving in 2023, it would have earned itself a pride of place in the hearts of millions of Nigerians who voted for it in 2015. In essence, what I am saying is that the Buhari government should concentrate more on substance instead of chasing shadows.

We know that President Buhari inherited a distressed nation, he should make his job easier by focusing on his core pre-election promises. It is not his government’s business to dabble into water resources. That should be in the purview of state governments which the Land Use Act rightly vests with the right of ownership of land in their respective jurisdictions. The pursuit of a Water Resources Control Bill by the Buhari government or on behalf of it by whosoever is akin to the case of a person who is battling craw-craw while leprosy festers. It is a distraction that the Buhari government cannot afford in view of the more serious matters of national importance begging for its attention.

No matter how one looks at it, the bill is bad through and through. And what is bad is bad; it has no other name or description. Even if we look at it from the school of thought that the bill is not about ethnic favoritism or being pro-herdsmen, the conclusion is equally not encouraging as it paints our political elite in bad light. This school of thought holds that the bill is the result of the pro-activeness of our political elite who are seeing the dangers in their over-reliance on rent from crude oil for their sustenance, in the face of crashing oil prices due to the volatility in the international market. Even from this perspective, there can only be one lesson: we should continue to kill this bill in whatever guise it is presented, and irrespective of the number of times it is resurrected.

To the few people who honestly and genuinely feel the bill is good in that it would help in harnessing the country’s water resources for the collective good, the simple question that renders such postulation a nullity is this: what resource has the Federal Government of Nigeria harnessed successfully and prudently for the collective good? Nigeria’s resources, history has taught us, were better managed when the regions were self-dependent.

Crude oil, which many producers are ever thanking God for giving them, and which successive Federal Governments have been in charge of has largely remained a source of the cesspit of corruption that Nigeria is today. Whereas there is no doubt in many crude producing countries that the resource is a blessing because people can see what they have been able to achieve with the money made from it, there is the debate as to whether for Nigeria it is a curse or a blessing because revenue from it has been largely plundered.

As at today, none of the country’s four refineries is working at anything near reasonable capacity. Yet, only last week, we were told that the Federal Government spent N148bn on two of them in just 13 months! Even the Federal Government that wants to take our waters and the resources therein has been selling some of its assets, under the excuse that those things are better managed by private investors. As we speak, it is contemplating concessioning the four plum airports in the country. The truth of the matter is that, as I always say, we need to ‘shine our eyes and brains’ when government presents a policy option as something being done in our national interest. The fact is that often, those in government present their interest as national interest. That was why they were thinking of going to Mali a few weeks ago to reinstate a government sacked by the people in the name of national interest or democracy. We should stop deceiving or deluding ourselves that the Federal Government, by its attempt to control water resources, is going to do so because of us. Nothing can be farther from the truth.

My conclusion: If President Buhari does not know about this bill, and is not in any way, (body language inclusive) backing its sponsors, it should warn them to desist. It does not help his administration in any way. Rather, it can only continue to harvest more enemies for his government that is already facing monumental challenges which are also telling on its popularity rating. What the government needs now are more friends; not enemies. The president’s taciturnity on this matter is anything but golden.