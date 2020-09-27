Two-year-old’s favorite toy is a five-foot-tall Halloween skeleton

By Valerie Edwards For Dailymail.com

Published: 17:05 EDT, 27 September 2020 | Updated: 18:31 EDT, 27 September 2020

A Utah toddler has found friendship in the form of his new favorite toy: a five-foot-tall Halloween skeleton.

Abigail Brady’s two-year-old son, Theo, insists on bringing his skeleton, Benny, in the car to run errands or to play at the park.

In an interview with Today, Brady, 27, said: ‘2020 has been probably one of the craziest years in a while and I know it has brought a lot of people a lot of turmoil and a lot of hardship.

‘My hope is that this can just spread some happiness. Even if it makes someone’s day for a couple of minutes, that makes me so happy.’

Brady has shared several photos and videos of her son on her Instagram account hanging out with Benny.

Some of those show Theo riding in a cart at a grocery store with Benny as well as playing at a local park.

According to Brady, the friendship began on September 15 when she noticed her basement had flooded and began to bring items upstairs.

While she was bringing the boxes upstairs she heard Theo yelling: ‘Mom, mom, help, help, help.’

When she went to check on him, she found Theo trying to pull the skeleton up the stairs.

‘I was like, “Oh my gosh that is so funny.” So I brought it upstairs,” Brady told Today.

From there, Brady refused to go any where without the decoration and Brady has been sharing that journey on social media ever since.

Recently, Brady received a skeleton dog from Home Depot as a gift for Theo. In another video, Theo gets super excited about having a skeleton pet for his bony pal.



Brady has shared several photos and videos of her son on her Instagram and TikTok accounts. Some of those show Theo riding in a cart at a grocery store with his skeleton friend as well as playing at a local park

