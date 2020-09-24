World News

U.K.Extends Covid-19 Support to Businesses for Six More Months

LONDON—The British government reversed course to join other European countries in offering extended help to businesses forced to cut back on the hours worked by their employees.

The decision underlines the difficulty of withdrawing costly support while Covid-19 continues to spread. The steps come with the virus showing a sharp resurgence in the U.K., which has prompted the government to impose a new set of restrictions on the economy and led some forecasters to predict a further downturn in the economy later this year. Britain…

